Celtic to hand new deal to 22 y/o as talks continue

Celtic are not in the best form.

Neil Lennon’s side are currently 13 points behind leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, having drawn four and lost one of their 15 games thus far this season.

Rangers, by comparison, have yet to lose, and have only drawn twice.

The reigning champions have won just two of their last five games, which just isn’t the type of form required to win their 10th successive SPFL title.

Nevertheless, there has been a success story at Celtic Park: Conor Hazard.

The goalkeeper has made two senior appearances this season, keeping a clean sheet against Kilmarnock in the league and also playing in the Europa League against Lille.

And The Sun now reports that he could be set to earn a new contract following his breakthrough under Neil Lennon.

Talks are said to have been ongoing since the summer and he is set to commit his future to the club.

The 22-year-old has spent recent seasons on loan with Falkirk, Partick Thistle, and Dundee and is a full Northern Ireland international, winning a single cap for his country.

The report states that Hazard is likely to get an extended run in the first-team and could play against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

His current contract is set to expire in 2023 but he is set to be rewarded for breaking into Lennon’s starting XI.

Hazard is said to dream of emulating David Marshall, who came through the ranks at Celtic and went on to make 28 first-team appearances for the club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this is just good sense.

Hazard has yet to have a proper run in the first-team so it is difficult to know just how good he is.

But he is now a genuine option for Lennon and is likely to play regularly between now and the end of the season.

With his deal approaching its end, and him still signed to what is essentially a youth contract, giving him a first-team contract makes all the sense in the world.

This could be the first piece of good news the Hoops have had in a while.

News Now - Sport News