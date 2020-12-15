Southampton-owned star wanted for £4.5m January switch

Wesley Hoedt moved to Lazio in the summer.

The defender accepted a loan move to the Italian club from Southampton, having made a total of 45 appearances for the Saints.

Indeed, he has not actually played a competitive game for the south coast club since 2018, when he played at centre-back in a 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Since then, he has gone on loan to Celta Vigo in Spain, Royal Antwerp in Belgium, and then to Lazio in Italy.

Hoedt was actually signed for the Saints from Lazio in 2017 for a fee of around £15m, but it has become clear that the deal just hasn’t worked out.

He is now back in Serie A and thriving, playing 13 times in all competitions, including in all six of Lazio’s Champions League games.

Sport Witness now carries a report from Italian journalist Enrico De Lellis, who covers Lazio extensively, claiming that the club want to sign him permanently.

They had the option to buy him in the summer for a fee of €5m (£4.5m) but they want to get him in early.

A meeting has been set up between the two clubs before Christmas, where the deal will be discussed.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a no-brainer.

Hoedt isn’t in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans and the Saints have been doing fine without him: They are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

If Lazio are willing to pay up and boost the coffers at St Mary’s that little bit more, Southampton should be all over it.

One has to imagine that the meeting will go something like this: Lazio asking to buy Hoedt outright, Southampton saying yes, hands being shaken, mulled wine being drunk, and a mince pie eaten on each side to celebrate.

As deals go, this couldn’t be easier.

