Wolves news: January transfer chase on despite Fabio Silva progress

Eyebrows may have been raised following the £35m arrival of Fabio Silva at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

Here was a teenager who had barely played for the Porto first-team moving for a club-record fee, presumably to act as a back-up to Raul Jimenez given his lack of experience.

Well, following the Mexican’s nasty injury, The Athletic have revealed an update on Silva’s standing at the club, as well as their transfer plans.

According to David Ornstein, those behind the scenes at the club have been impressed with Silva’s ability to lead the line as well as his progress over the last three months.

However, the Old Gold are still thought to be looking at bringing in another striker in January and have explored both the permanent and loan transfer market in an effort to introduce more goals into the side.

So far this season, they’ve scored just 11 goals in 12 Premier League games and have lost Jimenez’s services through injury, their main source of goals last time out.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

A short-term striker signing would help Wolves’ cause.

Indeed, relying on Silva to score their goals is a somewhat fanciful prospect right now given his lack of experience and the club were already short on firepower having sold last season’s second top scorer, Diogo Jota.

Former West Brom and Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon has been linked and we’ve previously written about why he’d be an ideal addition to see Wolves through until Jimenez is strong enough to return to action.

Fabio Silva’s time will come. It’s just not right now.

News Now - Sport News