N'Golo Kante was involved in a bizarre incident during Wolves' dramatic 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Frank Lampard's side had taken a second half lead at the Molineux through Olivier Giroud.

Ben Chilwell's cross was met by Giroud at the near post as his effort squirmed past Rui Patricio and crossed the line by inches.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side fought back and, 15 minutes later were level.

There were perhaps fortunate to be awarded a corner kick but Daniel Podence produced brilliant footwork before firing his side level.

It was then that Kante was involved in a strange moment.

He was thrown the ball by Mason Mount and proceeded to just pick the ball up.

As commentator Guy Mowbray said "I don't think I've seen that before..."

We're not quite sure exactly what Kante was doing, in truth. Maybe he thought VAR were checking an earlier incident and didn't want play to resume.

Either way, he was extremely fortunate to avoid a yellow card for deliberate handball. The Frenchman did get himself booked 10 minutes later for preventing a Wolves counter-attack.

And then Kante found himself on the losing side when Pedro Neto scored a 95th-minute winner. He took on Kurt Zouma and smashed in the ball with left foot.

A Chelsea victory would have taken them level with Spurs and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

However, it's now two consecutive loses for the Blues as they remain fifth.

News Now - Sport News