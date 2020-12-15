Jake Paul has been causing chaos on social media this week.

Late on Monday night, Paul called out Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed rant.

"Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now," Paul said.

"Conor you could do a lot better. But happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor, you are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f****** YouTuber.

"You are a 0-1 as a boxer, I'm 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier who has less followers on Instagram than my f****** dog, that's a fact."

Paul then got into a Twitter spat with Nate Diaz who, perhaps surprisingly, came to the defence of his old rival.

You know Paul has taken things too far when Diaz is defending McGregor.

And now the American YouTuber has gone a step further by continuing his feud with McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis.

Paul has posted a video to Twitter where he throws a number of projectiles, including water balloons and toilet paper, at Danis in the street.

"Hey look, it's Conor McGregor's b**** right there. P****! P****! P****! F*** you b****!" Paul shouts as he throws the projectiles at Danis.

Watch the video below:

He's completely lost the plot.

Ironically, Paul calls Danis a p**** and then his car drives away just as he was about to be confronted.

Paul is really asking for trouble.

He's won three boxing fights, two against YouTuber's and one against a retired basketballer.

The 23-year-old is now out here challenging professional fighters and genuinely thinking he will beat them in the ring.

It seems only a matter of time until he is put in his place.

