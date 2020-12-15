Arsenal ready to sell £25.2m-rated ace if big offer is tabled

Arsenal recorded another terrible result at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been in awful form and, on Sunday evening, they lost 1-0 to Burnley at the Emirates.

It was their third successive league defeat, and condemned them to a fifth straight domestic game without a win.

Their last victory came against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and the defeat to Sean Dyche’s men seemed to be spurred by Granit Xhaka’s brainless sending off.

The Switzerland international grabbed the throat of Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood and was subsequently shown a yellow card, which was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

The sending off left the Gunners with 10 men for over half an hour, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s own goal on 73 minutes condemned them to a dispiriting defeat.

Mikel Arteta criticised Xhaka after the game, insisting what he did was “unacceptable” and The Daily Mail now claims that the Gunners would sell Xhaka if they received a decent offer.

They report that Xhaka’s latest show of ill-discipline will only reinforce the belief at the club that he is expendable, and that he could be moved on if a buyer can be found.

The 28-year-old has not been involved in a goal at all this season, be it scoring or assisting, and has already collected three yellow cards in addition to his red versus Burnley.

He has a contract until 2023, though, and is valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Get rid and move on.

Xhaka doesn’t really offer anything to Arsenal.

This is a midfield player who can’t properly progress the ball, is bad at tackling, and offers next to no leadership.

That he has captained the club is a stain, as Patrice Evra alluded to when he said Thierry Henry couldn’t bring himself to watch his old club when Xhaka had the armband.

He’s done for in north London after his latest indiscretion; now is the time to bin him off, whatever the offer.

