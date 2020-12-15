Chelsea suffered another Premier League defeat on Tuesday evening as they were beaten 2-1 by Wolves.

Frank Lampard's side looked on course for victory when Olivier Giroud netted the opener after 49 minutes.

Wolves restored parity in the 66th minute when Daniel Podence scored a lovely equaliser.

The Portuguese winger fooled both Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva on the edge of the box before curling an effort past Edouard Mendy.

And Wolves netted a dramatic winner in the 95th minute.

Chelsea were pushing forward for a winner themselves but they were caught on the break, with Pedro Neto rifling home to give his side all three points.

It could have been even worse for Chelsea on the night.

Chilwell was involved in a clash with Podence while the two teams were locked at 1-1.

Podence was desperate to get the ball off the Englishman, who was reluctant to give it up easily.

The two came together and the former Leicester full-back grabbed the neck of his opponent.

Watch the moment below:

VAR checked the incident but Chilwell was not punished. Podence, on the other hand, was given a yellow card.

Granit Xhaka was given a red card for a fairly similar incident during Arsenal vs Burnley last weekend.

And many fans have questioned why Chilwell was not given a card at all while Xhaka was sent off.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

It's a tough one.

Chilwell is definitely playing with fire here. He should know that he could have received his marching orders for that.

I don't think he should have been sent off, though. He hasn't really grabbed Podence with any force and his actions were out of self defence more than anything.

Maybe a yellow card would have been sufficient punishment.

It would have been interesting should Podence decided to have gone down though.

Maybe if he did make the most of it, Chilwell would have been shown a red card.

