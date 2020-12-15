Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton tipped for productive January

Life at Nottingham Forest is proving really rather difficult for Chris Hughton.

A man renowned for his ability to win promotion following successful stints in charge of Newcastle and Brighton, Forest fans won’t need reminding of the struggles towards the bottom of the league so far this season.

However, better times could be on the horizon, with reliable journalist Dean Jones speaking about potential January transfer plans.

Speaking to Pete O’Rourke on the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that other clubs would jump at the chance to have Hughton in charge and that his contacts within the game could lead to a positive January market for the club.

“There’s enough other clubs out there that would love to have somebody of Chris Hughton’s guile and experience in charge,” he said from the 12:05 mark onwards.

“He’s got good contacts in the game as well, he’ll be to get in a couple of additions in January.”

While the league position does look bleak right now, Hughton is vastly experienced and it’s not as if Forest are cut completely adrift just yet. Indeed, Rotherham and QPR are both within touching distance ahead of a run of fairly favourable fixtures.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

It almost seems insulting to tell Forest fans that their club needs stability.

Such a ridiculous turnover of managers and players over the last few years isn’t exactly conducive to a happy camp, as supporters will be more than aware.

Hughton, in his previous jobs, has been a picture of stability, particularly when taking Newcastle straight back up almost a decade ago now.

Though Forest have rarely shown a huge amount of patience with their bosses, they only need to look at Daniel Farke’s first season at Norwich. They too struggled before launching a Championship-winning campaign, so there’s certainly precedent when it comes to supporting the manager.

News Now - Sport News