West Brom news: Roy Hodgson return mentioned by journalist

The end may be near for Slaven Bilic at West Bromwich Albion.

Indeed, there have been media reports suggesting he’s fighting for his job while The Athletic have noted that there have been no discussions in regards to potentially extending his deal at the Hawthorns.

After a miserable time of it back in the Premier League, the Daily Mail also suggested those behind the scenes were looking at other options on the managerial front and a reliable journalist has hinted one of those could be a familiar face.

Speaking to Pete O’Rourke on Monday’s edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Dean Jones revealed that sources close to the Baggies had mooted a potential move to bring Roy Hodgson back to the club.

‘’I know for a fact that, from speaking to people close to the club, that they are beginning to look at options beyond Bilic,” said Jones from the 8:01 mark onwards.

“Bizarrely, Roy Hodgson was actually one of the names that was put to me,’ he continues from 8:16.

Out of contract with Crystal Palace in the summer, the former England chief has shown little willingness to retire despite entering his 45th year of management.

Manager between 2011 and 2012 before leaving for the national job, Hodgson led the Baggies into the top ten during his stint there and has since rebuilt his reputation after being sacked by England.

GIVEMESPORT’s Jonathan Gorrie says…

It would be a fairly bizarre move on behalf of everyone involved.

If Hodgson does continue in management, surely he’s likely to stay at Crystal Palace. Indeed they are thought to be preparing a revamp of their squad and look to be in safe hands, with the 73-year-old talking up plans for the Eagles’ academy only last season.

From a West Brom perspective, he’d be a fairly safe appointment, though not exactly a long-term one even if he does become free given his age.

Stranger things have happened but this would be quite the late twist in Hodgson’s career.

