The Professional Fighters League has made a rapid climb up the mixed martial arts world under the watchful eye of Peter Murray.

Murray, the CEO of the most innovative and fastest growing league in the world, has built his reputation around finding the next breakout star and positioning them to become a global icon.

The resume for Murray speaks to just that. During his previous stints working with the NFL and Under Armour, Murray was the key figure in bringing in superstar athletes such as Jordan Spieth, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Stephen Curry, boxing world champion Anthony Joshua, former UFC world champion Georges St-Pierre and famed Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

As the guiding force for the PFL, Murray has continued to display his uncanny knack for discovering world champions in MMA and bringing in the biggest names possible.

Murray was the first to give two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison an opportunity to compete inside the cage, signing the current PFL women’s lightweight world champion to a contract.

Ray Cooper III, Lance Palmer and Natan Schulte have all shined under the PFL banner.

But that’s not all.

While preparing for the start of the 2021 PFL Regular Season, Murray has remained active, signing Olympian and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields along with former heavyweight world champion Fabricio Werdum to contracts.

Two of the biggest names in their respective sports, Shields and Werdum are expected to fight in 2021 for the PFL live on the ESPN family of networks and in the United States and to over 160 countries internationally.

As Murray has said before, “We’re creating stars.”

