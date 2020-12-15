Manchester City were easily expected to beat West Brom in their Premier League clash on Tuesday evening.

And it looked like they would have an easy night when they took the lead at the half-hour mark.

Some good build-up play involving Raheem Sterling led to Ilkay Gundogan breaking the deadlock from close range.

However, Slaven Bilic's side restored parity just before half-time.

Semi Ajayi swiveled in the box and his effort deflected off Ruben Dias and into the net.

City dominated the second half and, despite some late chances, they failed to find a way past Sam Johnstone.

Pep Guardiola is often animated on the touchline and that was again the case during the game.

And he let his frustrations get the better of him in the final few minutes.

Guardiola was raging after finding out that only four minutes of added time would be played.

The 49-year-old pleaded with the fourth official, before putting his hand on the board just before the amount of added time was displayed.

Watch the moment below:

He was not happy at all. His pleas fell on deaf ears as Anthony Taylor failed to change his mind about how much added time would be played.

He was lucky to escape without a booking, in truth.

City have now dropped points for the seventh time this season.

They are in sixth, having won just five of their opening 12 games.

Guardiola's side are five points behind leaders Tottenham and have a lot of work to do if they are going to win back the Premier League title.

