Sheffield Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

Forest took the lead in just the fourth minute through Yuri Ribeiro.

And Lewis Grabban made the points safe for the home side in the 87th minute.

There were bizarre scenes after Grabban netted late on.

Moses Odubajo, Sheffield Wednesday's right-back, has been accused of congratulating the Forest striker after he scored.

Yes, you read that right. Odubajo appeared to let out a beaming smile and patted Grabban on the back after his goal.

Watch the moment below:

And watch from another angle below:

That is an awful look. I'm not sure I've ever seen that on the football pitch before.

Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the table and going through a torrid run of form yet Odubajo didn't look like he cared at all.

There's been a lot of backlash with a number of Sheffield Wednesday fans criticising the 27-year-old.

And Odubajo has taken to Twitter to address his actions.

"The loss is frustrating for myself and the team. I would never high 5 another player for scoring against us. I said to Grabban no way is that a goal because of the foul and laughed it off thinking the goal wouldn’t stand," he wrote.

"We’re bottom of the league. No one at the club wants relegation and there’s no chance I would celebrate a goal that keeps us at the bottom.

"Out of context, videos can be misconstrued. I hope I’ve cleared it up with the fans who doubted my commitment to the team."

It remains to be seen whether he will keep his place in the team when Wednesday welcome Coventry on the weekend.

