Bournemouth have made a fantastic start on their return to the Championship.

After 19 matches, Jason Tindall’s side have lost just twice and picked up 37 points in the process.

They earned themselves another win on Tuesday night as they narrowly edged past Wycombe 1-0.

Junior Stanislas scored the only goal of the game as he made it six strikes in as many games.

However, he was also involved with a rather unsavoury incident towards the end of the match with his own teammate.

Sam Surridge came on in the 60th-minute and almost made it 2-0 for his side in the final minute.

However, after cutting in on his left foot, he saw his shot saved by Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Many Bournemouth fans would have been satisfied with Surridge earning his side a corner kick with just minutes remaining.

However, Stanislas was absolutely fuming.

He seemingly wanted a pass and confronted Surridge. The pair came to blows and had to be separated by teammates before things got out of hand.

Wow.

That doesn’t appear to be the behaviour of a player who scored the only goal of the game to keep your side top of the table.

Perhaps Stanislas simply wanted to continue his impressive goalscoring record.

Bournemouth are currently ahead of fellow-relegated club Norwich on goal difference with Watford - who also came down from the top-flight.

Making up the top six are now Swansea, Reading and Brentford.

As for Bournemouth's opponents on Tuesday - Wycombe - they sit 23rd after picking up 11 points from their opening 19 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday are the only side below them having been deducted six points.

