Chelsea tasted defeat for the second time in four days last night against Wolves.

Frank Lampard's side were beaten 2-1 at Molineux Stadium, Portuguese wingers Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto grabbing the goals for the hosts.

The latter's strike came in the fifth minute of injury-time and it was a deserved winner for Wolves, who took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half.

Chelsea were lethargic and unimaginative in attack after Olivier Giroud had given them the lead in the 49th minute.

Summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both turned in sub-par displays once again, which has raised yet more concern among the Blues faithful.

Havertz in particular looked lost throughout the game and it appeared that he simply could not handle the physical nature of Wolves' defending.

The German starlet was also caught out by the silky skills of Podence, the former Sporting Lisbon man sending Havertz back to Bayer Leverkusen with one deliciously effective move.

Podence sends Havertz back to Leverkusen

Sometimes, simple works best and Podence's snippet of brilliance last night was proof that garish skill moves are not always required to thrill football fans.

The diminutive winger has been one of Wolves' standout players of the 2020/21 season and his performance against Chelsea last night was arguably his best on English soil so far.

As per Squawka, Podence won 100% of his tackles, recovered the ball nine times, won eight duels, completed six take-ons and scored one goal, his third of the Premier League season.

Podence's footwork in the box just prior to his equalising strike was pretty darn good as well...

Podence's goal vs Chelsea

Not bad, Daniel, not bad at all.

If Podence and Neto can continue to fire over the remaining months of the season, Wolves are going to be a tough team to stop, especially on their home patch.

Who needs Adama Traore, eh?

