The last six days have been some of the best of Zinedine Zidane's time as manager of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos endured a mixed start to the 2020/21 season, but have burst into life both domestically and continentally over the past three games.

Last Wednesday, Real Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach to cement top spot in their Champions League group.

That European triumph was followed up with a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Atletico Madrid, before yet another decisive victory last night against Athletic Bilbao.

Zidane's side obtained a priceless 3-1 win over a spirited Bilbao outfit, star striker Karim Benzema scoring yet another match-winning brace.

The Frenchman's second goal of the evening was as dramatic as they come, the former Lyon man scoring on the counter in injury-time just moments after a stupendous save from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It really was vintage Real Madrid.

Courtois & Benzema secure the win vs Bilbao

A passage of play that may prove decisive in the La Liga title race.

After the game in the Spanish capital late last night, Zidane was understandably in a buoyant mood and he was certainly full of praise for Benzema.

In fact, the Los Blancos manager handed his talismanic striker one of the biggest compliments he'll ever receive.

Zidane was asked whether Benzema was the best French striker ever, to which he replied, per Goal: "For me yes, in addition to what he does, what he shows, he has been at Real Madrid for a long time.

"More than 500 games, all the goals, his record. What he has done speaks for itself. For me he is the best, it is very clear."

Thierry Henry? Forget about it, Zidane is siding with his main man and while many will argue that Henry is superior, Benzema's numbers during his time with Real Madrid are pretty astounding.

In his 529 games in all competitions, the 32-year-old has scored 259 goals and contributed 138 assists, helping Los Blancos win four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles.

Benzema might not be the best French striker ever in the eyes of some, but he's certainly in the conversation - at the very least.

