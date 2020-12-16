Yesterday, YouTuber Jake Paul essentially broke the internet by uploading a video to his social media channels in which he disgustingly called out Conor McGregor.

Paul personally insulted McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin, during his X-rated rant and also took a swipe at UFC president Dana White.

"Dana White, you're a f**king p**sy, too, you ugly, bald b**ch," the controversial YouTuber said during his now infamous callout video.

"You said there's zero percent chance of this fight happening, but there's zero percent chance of you getting some f**king p**sy. Conor, you're scared. Dana, you're scared."

While we're still awaiting McGregor's response to Paul's callout, White has now spoken.

The UFC president told TMZ, per Cinema Blend: "I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out."

Nunes - the reigning champion of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions in the UFC - responded to White's short statement on Twitter.

The Brazilian posted to her followers on the social media platform: "I'm in!"

The matchup between Paul and Nunes is probably unlikely to happen, as it seems the YouTuber has his heart set on a fight with McGregor.

During his callout, Paul claimed the Notorious was "ducking him" after stating that a $50m fight offer had been made to the Irishman.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning - $50 million contract (with) proof of funds - the biggest offer you've ever been offered, but you're still scared to fight me, Conor," Paul said, while draped in an Irish flag.

"You're ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f**king YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer.

"I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin 'Prober' [Poirier] who has less followers on Instagram than my f**king dog. That's a fact."

You get the feeling this only the beginning of a feud that no one wants to see or hear anymore of...

News Now - Sport News