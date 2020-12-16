Manchester United and Manchester City played out a bore 0-0 draw last weekend.

There were very few talking points during the 90 minutes.

But perhaps the controversial moment of the derby came after the final whistle.

Both sets of players seemed happy with the draw and they were captured hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries after the final whistle.

That angered Roy Keane, who shared his disgust while working as a pundit live on Sky Sports.

And he has been backed up by former teammate, Rio Ferdinand.

He told FIVE: “Boring Manchester derby. Normally there’s pushing and shoving, normally there’s some needle in the game, some goals. This was just a 0-0 borefest, and at the end hugs all around.

“I don’t understand, I don’t get the hugging really. It’s not something I’ve done, I would’ve been on people for doing it. But I understand this generation are different.

“Is there someone looking at a picture of the captain hugging one of their players? They might be mates, that’s fair, that’s fine, but is there someone in there saying, ‘listen, we don’t do that in here, what are you doing?’

“Who is that person telling him that?"

Ferdinand also recalled Sir Alex Ferguson's reaction when Ruud van Nistelrooy exchanged shirts with Man City's Shaun Goater after a defeat.

“I’ll never forget, and this is what needs to happen. When I played for Man Utd, the first Manchester Derby I played in was at Maine Road, the old Man City stadium.

“We got beat 3-1 I think, Goater scored a couple and they beat us. Coming into the changing room I could feel it, I could sense the atmosphere. Sat down, Ruud Van Nistelrooy walks in with a Man City shirt. He’d swapped a shirt.

“Sir Alex Ferguson went off his head, he went nuts. He didn’t go red, he went purple. He went mad. He absolutely flipped, ‘don’t you ever come into a changing room after a derby with a shirt of theirs. Ever, don’t bring one in this changing room’.

“From that moment I knew. I had the feeling before, but I was in no uncertain terms after I left the changing room that day that hugs and kisses, swapping shirts don’t happen in Man Utd vs Man City."

Watch his comments from 2:48 below:

It can be said in confidence that Ferguson would not have been happy with Man United's actions at the end of the derby last weekend.

News Now - Sport News