WWE's Charlotte Flair has been missing off TV for several months now.

The last time the WWE universe saw 'The Queen' was after her thrilling rivalry with Rhea Ripley. The daughter of the legendary Ric Flair last competed at WWE NXT's In Your House, where she lost her NXT title to Io Shirai.

Unfortunately, Charlotte had to undergo surgery on her breast implants shortly after and is yet to return. It is worth noting that on the WWE draft this year, however, she was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

With Ronda Rousey off on a sabbatical and unlikely to return and Becky Lynch recently having a child with fellow wrestler Seth Rollins, WWE have lost some of their biggest woman stars.

Currently, Alexa Bliss is busy with Bray Wyatt, leaving Women's Champion Asuka with a lack of credible opponents to face on the red brand.

Fans are now beginning to wonder how long it will be before WWE ask Charlotte to return. The 12-time Women's Champion has recently posted a picture of herself training on Twitter. The former champion is now cleared to wrestle and is just waiting for the green light from the company.

Needless to say, Flair has bulked up a lot compared to the last time we saw her. WWE will be hoping that her newfound strength will only add to her incredible athleticism in the ring.

Along with Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, Charlotte's known as one of the Four Horsewomen. These four are some of the best talent the company have.

Charlotte's known for her consistency and ability to work all-year round. One reason Flair is so successful is due to this incredible dedication she has. Unfortunately, fans began to grow tired of her always being the top star, leading to her going back to NXT to help draw attention to the developmental brand.

While there have been rumours that she has received offers to go into reality TV, there's little proof to believe that.

Many fans believe Charlotte could make her return at TLC on Sunday. After Lana was injured, it leaves Asuka looking for a tag team partner. Although this seems like a good opportunity for her return, some fans believe WWE could be eyeing up a more ambitious return for her.

WWE's Royal Rumble usually takes place in January and could be a great way for the Queen to return. Could we be looking at the 2021 Royal Rumble winner?

