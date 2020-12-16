Meet FC Santa Claus: The world’s most Christmassy football club

Based in Lapland, Finland (where else?) FC Santa Claus are one of the country's most popular teams, with a global fanbase and a festive spirit.

The club was founded in 1993 after local sides Rovaniemen Reipas and Rovaniemen Lappi decided to merge together, creating the ultimate Christmas football club.

Naturally, the team plays in red and white, and their club badge is Santa checking his naughty list, twice.

Success hasn’t always been easy to come by for FC Santa Claus, though. Upon foundation, they joined the Kakkonen — Finland’s third division — where they stayed for seven consecutive seasons before eventually being relegated to Kolmonen, the fourth tier.

The highest point of FC Santa Claus’ formative years was actually a trip to England way back in 1997. The club was invited to play a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace… and won 5-0!

The side’s victory at Selhurst Park helped them tap into a new market of fans, and today FC Santa Claus has supporters all over the world.

However, since the turn of the millennium, things have been pretty bleak — and not just because of the relentless snow, which regularly forces the postponement of games.

Indeed, the club spent the best part of two decades yo-yoing between the third and fourth division before devastatingly dropping into the fifth tier in 2019 for the first time in their history. Must have been all those mince pies.

The club reached its nadir in 2012 when it was forced to file for bankruptcy. Fortunately, a last ditch fundraising effort — and a couple of high profile brand deals with EA Sports and PUMA — saved the club from extinction. You might even call it a Christmas miracle.

Despite the lack of on-field success, spirits remain typically high around the club, with Santa Claus himself even acting as the team’s mascot on occasion.

It’ll be a tough ask for the club to climb back up the Finish football pyramid, but if there’s one certainty, it’s that their loyal fans will never lose hope as they religiously chant the club’s famous motto: “Don’t stop believing”.

News Now - Sport News