Ahead of Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham, Jose Mourinho upped the ante by casting doubt on the Reds' injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp will be without long-term absentees Virgil Van Dijk, Dioga Jota and Joe Gomez for what will be a pivotal game at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri are also out, while Naby Keita and Joel Matip are doubts.

“Injuries are normal. James Milner is injured, Lamela is injured. You know. Every club has injuries now and again. Liverpool has a big injury. Which is Van Dijk," Mourinho told reporters.

But Klopp has pointed out that not only will the champions' midfield be severely depleted, they could find themselves in a position of having no fit centre-backs.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson could be forced to fill in, which will then have a knock-on effect higher up the pitch.

If Keita doesn't pass a late fitness test, then Takumi Minamino could be forced to play in a deeper role to bulk up the midfield.

In a worst-case scenario, let's take a look at how Liverpool could line up:

Matip's withdrawal in the 1-1 draw with Fulham has now been particularly catastrophic.

In spite of an impressive record on Merseyside against Spurs - the Lilywhites haven't won at Anfield since 2011 - Liverpool fans will not relish the prospect of such a makeshift defence and midfield having to cope with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

The duo already have 22 goals and 17 assists between them this season in all competitions and they'll combine to form a potent threat which says much about why Tottenham are currently top.

The good news for Liverpool is that the 29-year-old's knock only looks to be a minor one. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also made the bench at Craven Cottage but he is only going to be eased back in gradually.

For all Mourinho's teasing, Klopp's injury crisis is a genuine one and it runs a lot deeper than Van Dijk.

