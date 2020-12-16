Callum Smith is only days away from the fight of his life.

The British super-middleweight world champion will come to blows with pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez in a hotly anticipated bout in Texas this weekend.

With the vacant WBC title also on the line, it could prove to be a career-defining night for the Brit.

However, in his way stands one of the finest fighters of a generation, with Alvarez boasting an incredible record of 53-1-2 (36 KOs).

One of those wins came over Callum’s brother, Liam, back in 2016.

However, while Smith is undoubtedly the underdog, he might have an unexpected edge having revealed a conversation he had with the only man to ever beat Canelo - Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Smith outlined what Mayweather had told him about the Mexican maestro.

“He was saying he rated him, that he was a good fighter. He got him at a very good time, he was young and he’s gone on to do a lot since.

“But I remember him just saying, ‘Yeah, he was big, he was big and strong come fight night.’

“I think he rated him as a fighter and what he’s going on and doing now.

Smith then went on to claim that the Mexican has vulnerabilities that could be taken advantage of.

“I’ve watched a lot of his fights over the years, you can take little bits from every fight, but stylistically I believe I get a different Canelo than we’ve seen before and vice versa.

“He’s never fought anyone exactly like me and I’ve never, ever fought anyone like him.

“Top fighters adapt to their opponents, you’ll have to see a different version of him and a different version of me come fight night.

“But I have watched bits from each fight and Joe [Gallagher – trainer] sends me little bits to watch, little mistakes we feel he makes and good stuff he does that we need to be aware of.

“But I think tactically we’ll get it spot on and as long as I can stick to it and carry it out on the night, I’m confident I can come away with the win.”

It certainly would be a seismic night if Smith finds a way to upset the odds and beat Canelo.

