Jake Paul made his name as an actor on the Disney channel, but since then, he and his equally controversial brother Logan have dominated YouTube.

Both Paul brothers have helped enhance this new phenomenon of YouTube boxing. Logan Paul helped this trend rise in popularity after he fought the UK's biggest YouTuber KSI. After their first bout ended in a draw, KSI was victorious in their second fight.

Not to be outdone by his brother, Jake Paul decided to enter the world of boxing too.

Currently, Jake is undefeated with two wins from his last two bouts. In his first, he beat British YouTuber AnEsonGib and recently defeated NBA star Nate Robinson.

With Logan Paul announcing he will fight Floyd Mayweather, it seems Jake is looking for his blockbuster opponent.

After a long rivalry with MMA star Dillon Danis, it seems he now wants Conor McGregor. We last saw Notorious compete with a win over Donald Cerrone in the Octagon, and despite rumours of retirement, the Irishman announced he'll fight Dustin Poirier in January.

Jake Paul attacked Danis earlier this week in a drive-by and has also called out McGregor in a rather sickening verbal attack, which also involved hurling abuse at Dana White.

The Irishman hasn't yet responded to Paul, but he doesn't seem too fussed about the YouTube star. Paul recently shared a message he sent to the UFC fighter saying: "Take the fight p***y."

After McGregor left the US star on read, Paul shared the private DM's with a caption that stated: "That $50 million with proof of funds got you curious, huh?"

UFC president Dana White believes the fight will not happen anytime soon. When asked by TMZ, he said: " McGregor is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now.

"He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos."

