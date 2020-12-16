Kai Havertz is really struggling for form right now.

The German starlet was signed by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen for £72m back in the summer, a move viewed by most as seriously good business by the Blues.

However, he's yet to justify his enormous price tag, the 21-year-old contributing only one goal and two assists in his 11 Premier League appearances so far.

Despite his age, you expect better and Havertz's last two performances in the English top-flight against Everton and Wolves have been pretty suspect.

On Tuesday evening in the 2-1 defeat away at Wolves, the Chelsea midfielder just couldn't influence proceedings, failing to create a chance or take a shot during his 71 minutes of action.

The German international just cannot catch a break right now, especially over on Twitter.

As anyone who uses the social media platform knows, it's an unforgiving place when a footballer is out of form - even more so if that player cost an eye-catching amount of money.

In the latter stages and aftermath of Chelsea's game with Wolves, Havertz was trending on Twitter and it wasn't for the right reasons.

One user has decided to take a swipe at the youngster by creating a video compilation highlighting his worst moments from the Blues' defeats to Everton and Wolves.

Havertz's Chelsea struggles

The majority of the footage comes from the game against Wolves and it doesn't make for great viewing if you're a Chelsea fan or manager Frank Lampard.

Due to Havertz's languid playing style, which is reminiscent of his countryman Mesut Ozil, when things aren't going right it almost appears as if the German isn't trying.

He obviously is trying his best, but his body language will sadly only attract additional criticism when he's out of form.

But those who watched Havertz light up the Bundesliga with Leverkusen will know that he has both the character to overcome this bad patch and the potential to light up the Premier League for many years to come.

