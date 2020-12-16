Chelsea suffered a second loss in just four days as they slipped to a last-gasp defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

Olivier Giroud had handed the Blues the lead, only for Nuno's side to level through Daniel Podence's trickery.

It looked as though Frank Lampard's side would have to settle for a point, but in the 95th minute of injury time, Pedro Neto raced clear and sliced the ball into the bottom corner.

Combined with Saturday night's defeat to Everton, Chelsea now sit fifth.

On a positive note, though, they are just three points off the top of the table (though Liverpool and Tottenham both have a game in hand, playing each other at Anfield tonight).

Nevertheless, just one win in their last four games has inevitably opened debate over their title chances, as well as whether Lampard's squad - which was bolstered by over £200m's worth of new players this summer - is underperforming.

One man who thinks they are not capable of winning the league this time around is Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

"I think there is a lack of creativity in the middle of the pitch," he said on Amazon Prime Sport, per The Sun.

"[N'Golo] Kante you know what he's going to do, but the two next to him are young - [Mason] Mount and [Kai] Havertz.

"They will be fantastic but I think that’s why they won’t win the league this year. They’re not quite ready.

"In the middle of the pitch, I think they’ve got the players they just need time. Mount, I'm really impressed by.

"In years to come he’ll be winning games for Chelsea and scoring goals just like Frank [Lampard] did."

As well as concerns regarding Chelsea's balance in midfield, there have also been question marks against their centre-backs, while Edouard Mendy has also had a couple of shaky moments despite generally looking like a significant upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic then, but Scholes may have hit the nail on the head.

News Now - Sport News