Eddie Hall is continuing preparations for his upcoming fight against Hafthor Bjornsson – dubbed the ‘heaviest boxing match in history.’

The 2017 World’s Strongest Man, aged 31, agreed to fight Bjornsson – himself a one-time winner of the coveted strongman award – back in May of this year, with a date of September 2021 announced in November.

In a video posted to YouTube, Hall has been updating fans on his physique and condition as training for the fight begins to ramp up.

He revealed at the beginning of the clip that he is suffering from a minor shoulder injury, causing him to drop his weights down. Watching him in action, however, and it’s clear that what he does lift (around 145kg) is probably still more than even some top athletes can manage.

Hall then weighs himself, coming in at exactly 160kg (around 25st 2lbs) on the scales, which he says is a loss of 2kg on his previous attempt. For comparison, the heaviest boxing champion in history Nikolai Valuev weighed in at around 23st.

It's also worth noting that Hall weighed in at 196kg back in 2017.

He discussed how his boxing physique was coming along, and suggested that whilst his strength, expected, was in a good position, he needs to improve slightly on the power side of things. That may be hard to believe when looking at him, but boxing is indeed a sport of fine margins.

The fight, which will take place in Las Vegas, will be the first time that either man has stepped into a boxing ring.

Back in 2017, Bjornsson – also dubbed as ‘Thor’ – accused Hall of cheating during the World’s Strongest Man competition, but the Englishman has since disputed those claims.

Speaking earlier this year, Hall said: “I’m training for this fight like I trained to be the strongest man in the world, no stone unturned and anyone in my way is getting milled down.

“With the experience MTK Global (the official boxing advisers to organisers Core Sports) brings to the table, this event will be even better than it was going to be.

“As for the fight itself, I have zero doubt in my mind that cry baby Thor is getting folded in half and sent packing back to Iceland.”

