Slaven Bilic has been sacked by West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Allardyce is set to take over as manager on an 18-month deal. The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table after just one win in their opening 13 games of the 2020/21 season.

The decision to relieve Bilic of his managerial duties comes less than 24 hours after West Brom's impressive 1-1 draw away at Manchester City.

Bilic helped mastermind the club's brilliant defensive performance at the Etihad, so it seems the decision to sack him had already been made before Tuesday evening's game.

The 52-year-old is the first managerial casualty of the 2020/21 Premier League season and his exit may come back to haunt West Brom in May.

After the draw with City, Bilic was asked about his future and the Croatian replied: "I'm very calm. I love my job, I enjoy it and I'm working hard for myself and my staff for the club.

"Everything else is out of my control. I'm just doing my best. I'm not bothered what's happening behind the scenes - I don't care."

West Brom have posted the following statement on their official website confirming Bilic's exit: "West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilic.

"Assistant Coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorovic, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

"The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.

"Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

