Liverpool latest news: Klopp to push for contract U-turn

When Liverpool paid £25m to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from a relegated Newcastle United side, few could have expected the impact the Dutchman would go on to make at Anfield.

Making over 200 appearances since arriving in the summer of 2016, he's played crucial roles in some of the club's most iconic recent history, including scoring twice against Barcelona in 2019's Champions League semi-final.

Previously expected to be ready to leave Anfield, reports from EuroSport hint at a potential U-turn.

Indeed, they claim that manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to make one last push to keep the 30-year-old even if the contract that runs out this summer has to be improved upon in terms of a pay-rise.

Remaining a crucial figure in the Liverpool midfield this season, Wijnaldum has started 11 of the 12 Premier League games thus far and his boss is reportedly hopeful an agreement can be reached, despite the fact the player will be allowed to talk to foreign clubs in just a few weeks.

The two parties were unable to reach a resolution in the last round of talks but there is said to be a feeling Klopp will request he stays at Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though we have previously written as to why Brighton's Yves Bissouma would be an ideal replacement were Wijnaldum to leave, that was before the idea that he could stay was mooted.

A vastly experienced key cog in the Liverpool machine, it would make sense to try and keep him after all he's done for the club, as well as his obvious understanding of the Klopp system.

Still making a marked impact this season, no player has performed better under pressure when it comes to passing for the champions this season. According to FBRef, Wijnaldum makes on average 8.55 successful passes per game while being pressed, the highest amount in the squad.

Clearly important to Klopp, keeping him would make sense.

