Love him or hate him, you simply can't deny that Neymar is one of the most talented footballers alive.

Skills at will and finishing to boot, the Brazilian - when in full flight - perfectly epitomises what we mean when we call it 'the beautiful game'.

Neymar has become a global household name after rising through the ranks in Brazil, securing a dream move to Barcelona and becoming the most expensive footballer in history with his blockbuster move to PSG.

As one of the most marketable people on earth and with a colossal following in his home nation, it is no surprise that Neymar has rapidly become one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet.

But just how much is the Brazilian worth?

Neymar's net worth

According to data courtesy of Forbes, Neymar's net worth stood at £70 million in 2020 - a hefty sum, but considerably less than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, considering the fact that he is only 28 and about to enter what many would consider to be his peak years, that sum is only set to rise.

Idolised by 200 million Brazilian's, Neymar can rest easy in the fact that his earning potential can only grow in leaps and bounds.

How much does Neymar earn?

Again, thanks to the sterling work down by the folks at Forbes, we can reveal that Neymar earns a staggering £58 million per year.

That makes him second highest paid player on the planet, with only Messi outstripping him when it comes to burgeoning bank accounts.

How much does Neymar earn from endorsements?

Deals with Puma and the fact that his image appears on just about every product you can think of in Brazil have seen Neymar secure an endorsement portfolio believed to be worth £16 million.

What charity work does Neymar do?

The Brazilian is often the subject of criticism for the apparent affluent lifestyle he showboats on social media. As a result, his extensive and extremely generous charity work is often overlooked.



He opened the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr. in his home country - a complex that serves over 2000 families by helping transform the lives of poorer children through educational, artistic and sporting initiatives.

