Anthony Joshua’s defeat of Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night was one of his most impressive to date in professional boxing.

With a potential fight against Tyson Fury in the pipeline for the winner, Joshua was aggressive from the third round onwards and knocked down the Bulgarian a total of four times in the fight.

Pulev responded after a tough start, but was second-best against the champion, who successfully retained his belts for the first time since regaining them from Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia last year.

The 31-year-old’s outstanding performance has since been analysed on YouTube by boxing fan elusive2.0.

In the video, you can see how Joshua adapts his tactics throughout the fight. In round one, he targets Pulev’s relatively wide guard by tapping his right glove three times, therefore creating more space through the middle to land the punch.

In round two, Joshua adopts a wide guard himself, attempting to draw Pulev onto the front foot, before aiming at the Bulgarian’s right glove to prevent any such attack.

Joshua then launches a six-punch combination which Pulev narrowly gets underneath of, before slipping an attempted jab in the third round and landing a punch which puts Pulev on the ropes, leading to the first knockdown of the fight.

The Bulgarian, of course, beat the count, before Joshua landed a hard uppercut and a combination which led to him crashing to the canvas once again.

It is noticeable throughout most the fight how much more patient Joshua is compared to the first Ruiz Jr. fight, although Pulev landed a heavy right hand in round eight.

The bout, however, concluded the following round, with Joshua landing four uppercuts in a row that Pulev was unable to defend. After hitting another uppercut, the Bulgarian goes down, and despite beating the count again, he is quickly returned to the canvas to end the bout.

AJ may have lost to Ruiz Jr first time around, but it's very clear he learned a lot from that defeat.

