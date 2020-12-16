Tottenham transfer news: Mourinho launches January plan that could be helped by Eriksen

Sitting atop the Premier League, life looks happy at Tottenham Hotspur right now.

With a cricket craze seemingly sweeping Spurs' players into a frenzy and Harry Kane enjoying his best season in years alongside the devastatingly effective Heung-min Son, their camp appears to be a happy one.

Boosted by some big arrivals over the course of the transfer window, comments from both Ian McGary and Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast will only excite supporters further.

Speaking on the Tuesday edition of the show, McGarry kicks proceedings off with an interesting tidbit as to where some of the club's potential transfer funds could come from.

"The information we have is that Spurs' finances will be augmented - to a degree - by a second instalment from the transfer of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan," said McGarry from the 01:47 mark onwards.

Indeed, Castles then delves into the kind of players Jose Mourinho is thought to want in order to improve his chances of winning what would be his fourth Premier League title and the first in the club's history.

"His view that they need a centre-back to allow him to play higher up the field against stronger opponents," Castles adds from the fourth-minute of the show.

"Also he would like another centre-midfielder added to the squad and the type of centre-midfielder he's looking for is a box-to-box player," he continues from 04:31.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's of little surprise to hear Mourinho wants to strengthen his backline.

Though Joe Rodon did join just before the domestic window shut he lacks top-level experience and a move for Inter Milan's Milan Škriniar is thought to have broken down due to cost.

Neither Toby Alderweireld or Eric Dier are noted for their pace and, while Davinson Sanchez would fit that profile, the Colombian hasn't been trusted with any minutes in the Premier League since Spurs threw a three-goal lead away at home to West Ham in October.

A midfield addition would be interesting. Currently, neither Dele Alli or Harry Winks can command much of a starting berth, with Giovani Lo Celso also working his way back up to fitness.

Looking at the stats, however, the need for someone to help carry the ball forward from deep is obvious.

According to FBRef, no regular starting midfielder has been able to progressively carry the ball more than Tanguy Ndombele's 114-yard average per game which, in the context of the rest of the Premier League, isn't overly impressive.

For example, Aston Villa's Ross Barkley may not exactly be considered one of the best in the league but averages 208 progressive yards per game and Spurs' highest ranking player in that metric - Sergio Reguilón - is 103rd in the division.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why Mourinho would want a ball-carrier in the middle of the park.

