The clock is steadily ticking down on Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona.

The Argentine's unhappy situation in Catalonia came to a head in the summer when he formally asked to jump ship.

Only the threat of a complex legal battle kept him at Camp Nou.

Inevitably, the 33-year-old's form on the pitch has also been affected and he's started the 2020/21 campaign with nine goals and two assists - not bad going, but well shy of his usual figures by this stage of the year.

When it all comes to an end, and it's looking increasingly likely it will very soon, where is he headed next?

Only the super-rich - we're talking Manchester City and PSG - can realistically aspire to pay his wages, which are in excess of £500,000-a-week.

The Parisians seem to have surged into the lead in the race for the most revered signature in football. Recently, Neymar hinted he'd like to play with his former Blaugrana teammate again.

Then, earlier this week, Robin Bairner of Football Transfers said that PSG had told their shops in the city to start preparing for Messi's arrival.

That is one of the greatest indications yet that the forward is heading to Ligue 1.

However, City need not give up hope yet as they possess a unique pull of their own.

They may be enduring a poor season, making their worst start since 2008/09 when they were managed by Mark Hughes.

Yet Pablo Zabaleta, who played with Messi for the Argentina national team, has reiterated why a move to the Etihad makes perfect sense.

"Manchester City is the best place for Messi," the former full-back is quoted by the Daily Mail.

"It's sad to see him in his current situation. I never thought he'd go into his last year of contract at Barcelona.

"The team aren't playing well and it seems as though they're not enjoying their football. We'll see what happens with Messi at the end of the season.

"Messi has a close friend in Sergio at City and he has worked with Pep before at Barcelona. They know each other and some of the other people on the board know him as well.

"If Messi decides to leave Barcelona and play in a different country, then of course City are a club he could join."

Guardiola will no doubt be revelling in the thought of Zabaleta doing his best to influence his old colleague and bring him to the Premier League.

