Sunderland news: Lee Johnson fumes; name-checks two impressive players

Sunderland fans will be all too familiar with the 1-1 scoreline.

Indeed, Jonathan Wilson recently pointed out how such a result was becoming the norm for the Black Cats in a sarcastic tweet. This season alone, they've had five of their seventeen League One games finish one apiece, making it a major motif of the campaign thus far.

It proved to be the case again last night as Lee Johnson's side battled back to claim a point at home to Wimbledon, though there were some mitigating factors of course.

With Sunderland told an investigation would be held should they ask for a postponement after a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the game duly went ahead despite the fact they had eight players missing.

Speaking on the matter to the club's official website after the game, Johnson vented his anger and name-checked two players who shouldn't have been playing last night, while praising their efforts.

"I cannot believe we've had to play the game, given the circumstances," he said.

"Unbelievable from three of four of the lads that should have been nowhere near the squad; the likes of [Lynden] Gooch, the likes of [Aiden] O'Brien, not had half a day's training."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

This situation just sums up how delicate football is at the moment given the health crisis engulfing pretty much the entire world.

If the game insists on continuing, it's hard to see these situations going away anytime soon, with Newcastle United also having a similar problem of late.

The two players mentioned by Johnson, however, are worthy of a shoutout. According to WhoScored, O'Brien made the second-highest number of key passes of anyone on the pitch last night (2), as well as the joint-highest number of dribbles (3) after missing the last five games completely.

Gooch, meanwhile, had not featured in four games prior to his second-half cameo but found the mark with his only long ball and recorded a reasonably impressive 87.5% passing accuracy, the joint-fifth highest of any outfield player to have featured in more than 15 minutes of action.

