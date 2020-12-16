English giants want 17 y/o sensation taking Bundesliga by storm

Jamal Musiala may not be a household name yet but he is well on his way.

The Bayern Munich starlet is just 17 but he is already threatening to become a star at the Allianz Arena.

Spirited away from Chelsea’s academy when he was 16, he has not settled for a place in the German giants’ youth academy and is instead tearing it up in the first-team.

He has already made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, including three in the Champions League, and has scored three times, against FC Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, and RB Leipzig. The strike against Schalke made him Bayern’s youngest ever scorer.

He’s just 17, we’ll repeat that.

And now it appears that he is drawing admiring glances from his native England.

Musiala has been capped at various youth levels by the Three Lions, up to and including the U21s, although he also qualifies for Germany and has played for their U16 side.

And there is a growing queue of admirers who would love to take him off Bayern’s hands.

The Daily Mail reports that Bayern are set to offer him a new contract worth as much as £100,000-per-week, but that English giants are watching the talks closely.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all keeping a close eye on developments, with Bayern acutely aware of the interest.

They snaffled him up from Chelsea for a minimal fee, after all, and are keen to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Musiala is a superstar in waiting.

The Mail reports that Gareth Southgate has even held informal talks with the player over representing England at senior level, which just goes to show how far along he is in his development.

That he is already in Bayern’s first-team is remarkable, and his versatility will surely appeal to his potential suitors – he can play on the left wing, in attacking midfield, or in central midfield.

As the season wears on, he will surely be monitored by the Premier League giants, and that will only increase Bayern’s desire to tie him down.

His current contract expires in 2022; the clock is well and truly ticking.

