Lionel Messi is arguably the biggest name in football.

The Argentinean maestro has changed the landscape of the footballing world over the last decade, breaking records at will and scoring truly impossible goals for fun.

His days of smooth sailing at Barcelona have hit stormy seas of late with Messi falling out of love with his beloved club.

Despite the recent troubling times of late, Messi is still one of the wealthiest people on the planet, but just how much is he worth?

Lionel Messi net worth

According to data provided by the financial boffins over at Forbes, Messi's net worth is believed to be in the astonishing region of £228 million.

That sees the 33-year-old top the list of the highest-paid athletes on the planet in 2019 and fourth overall.

What is Lionel Messi's salary?

Messi's current salary package in Catalonia is nothing short of eye-watering.

Considering he is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest footballer to have ever lived, it is no surprise that he reaps the financial rewards.

According to reports, Messi's current package is worth £500,000 per week.

Messi has former teammate Neymar to thank for his stonking-great wage after a massive chunk of funds opened up following the Brazilian's move to Paris.

How much does Lionel Messi earn from endorsements?

Endorsement deals with mega-brands Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, Gillette and, of course, a blockbuster deal with sports apparel brand Adidas, Messi's sponsorship portfolio is believed to be in the region of £27 million.

What charity work does Lionel Messi do?

Messi's considerable charity is mostly conducted through various sources and ventures he trusts.

He has his own organisation, the Leo Messi Foundation, which he asked for donations to instead of wedding gifts when he married long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo.

Most of his charitable efforts are related to vulnerable children and their healthcare and he was named a UNICEF ambassador in 2010.

