Buying football shirts in the present day costs a pretty penny.

You can rarely acquire a jersey from an approved retailer without parting ways with a minimum of £50, especially if you want the latest edition of your team's shirt for the start of a season.

As such, football fans crave a bit of quality when they're looking to buy one their side's new shirts, but that's far from guaranteed.

Throughout the history of football, there have been some dreadful jerseys produced for teams across Europe and this year has been no different.

Per Marca, the 10 worst football shirts of 2020 have now been named and there are some absolute shockers on show...

1. Chelsea's third kit

The less said about Chelsea's third kit, the better. A pinkish red combined with blue stripes that only cover half the shirt? A truly dreadful choice by Nike.

2. Wolves' away kit

There's just too much going on here. Adidas have tried to be unique and edgy with the design and as a result, Wolves players look like they're wearing dodgy bedsheets during away games.

3. West Brom's third kit

One of the worst shirts worn by a team in Premier League history. The colours, the design, it's just an absolute horror show from Puma.

4. Juventus' home kit

We're not sure why Juve's smart home jersey features in this list. Sure, it's not as iconic as past Bianconeri shirts, but one of the worst of 2020? Not for us.

5. Granada's third kit

If you're going to create a brightly coloured football shirt, make sure you only use one tone. Also, it's always best to avoid combining turquoise and lime green...

6. Liverpool's third kit

Like the Juve home strip, we're puzzled as to why Liverpool's third shirt has been labelled as one of the worst of 2020. A checkered design paired with pink isn't the best, but there have been far worse creations this year.

7. Inter Milan's away kit

We defended Nike's Liverpool design, but we won't be doing the same with this. It appears the company decided to take inspiration from a tea towel when creating Inter's away shirt for 2020/21.

8. Villarreal's third kit

Serious Ribena vibes from Villarreal's third kit. The pattern at the bottom is just atrocious and it completes a horrible shirt that no fan in their right mind would ever purchase.

9. Istanbul Basaksehir's third kit

The colour isn't the worst, but the collar and unnecessary patterns splattered across the shirt make the overall package for Basaksehir's third kit a bit of a disaster.

10. Real Madrid's away kit

We've seen worse. Real Madrid's away shirt for 2020/21 is essentially a pink version of their classic white design. Not great, but nowhere near as disastrous when compared with some of the others shirts on this list.

