Still scoring goals for fun at the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo remains undeniably one of the finest footballers on the planet.

His move from Manchester United to Real Madrid for £80 million in 2009 broke the world record transfer fee at the time, and stood until Gareth Bale’s £85m move to Madrid from Tottenham four years later.

He is the most-capped Portuguese footballer of all time, and became the second player in history to reach 100 international goals in September.

In terms of accolades, Ronaldo has won individual and team awards wherever he has played. His time at United saw him win three Premier Leagues and a Champions League, before winning Europe’s premier competition a further four times at Madrid.

He also lifted the Euro 2016 trophy with Portugal, and has added two Serie A titles to his resume since joining current side Juventus in 2018. He also has five FIFA World Player of the Year accolades, behind only Lionel Messi in the number of times he has received the award.

Given his immense talent and success over the years, he is one of the most marketable athletes in the world, alongside his position as one of the highest-paid players in world football. We’ll take a more in-depth look at the Portuguese legend’s net worth.

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo worth?

According to Forbes, Ronaldo’s total earnings stand at around $117 million (£83.5m). His total salary and winnings combined stand at around £44.3m, a reduction on the reported £47.2m a year that his Real Madrid contract was worth.

Ronaldo sits in second place in the list of the world’s highest paid athletes in 2020, and he has several key sponsors including the likes of Nike, Unilever and DAZN.

His total earnings, according to Forbes's Celebrity 100 list, are $105m as of April 2020.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo earn from endorsements?

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo’s exploits on the football pitch mean he is popular with big brands and businesses.

Back in 2018, Ronaldo reportedly had a staggering 31 endorsement deals whilst with Real Madrid. He is one of a select few athletes to have signed a lifetime deal with Nike.

Forbes state that Ronaldo’s endorsement earnings, as of April 2020, are $45m (£33.2m).

How much charity work does Cristiano Ronaldo take part in?

Ronaldo was named as the winner of the Athletes Done Good accolade in 2015, an award created by dosomething.org to recognise the world’s most charitable athletes.

The Portuguese forward is an ambassador for Unicef, and auctioned off his European Golden Boot back in 2011 for £1.2m to help build schools in Gaza, Egypt.

Along with his agent Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo donated £1m to his homeland to help build intensive care wards at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His other charitable acts include donating £120,000 to a cancer centre that treated his mother in his hometown of Madeira, a donation of £530,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in 2013 and a payment of £5m to aid victims of the Nepal earthquake back in 2015.

