Leeds eyeing top-six ace who could be available on loan in January

Leeds United have been in a rough patch of form.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won admirers for their high-intensity, high-pressing style but they have lost their last two games and have won just once in their last six outings.

Those results have included two 4-1 thumpings at the hands of both Crystal Palace and Leicester City, while they have also lost to West Ham United.

The results mean that they are currently 14th in the Premier League table ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Newcastle United.

They sit six points ahead of Fulham in 18th but the form is a cause for concern.

And it is little surprise that they are looking at reinforcements with the January transfer window around the corner.

Football Insider reports that the Whites are monitoring Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori ahead of a possible move at the turn of the year.

While Bielsa is said to have ruled out the purchase of a defender in January, a loan move has not been ruled out entirely.

Tomori has played just 45 minutes of Premier League football this season, in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool back in September, and the report suggests that Frank Lampard could be willing to let him go on loan.

West Ham were interested in a move in the summer but were unable to reach an agreement with the player.

Leeds have a number of injuries in defence and Bielsa was forced to play full-back Luke Ayling at centre-back against the Hammers.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This could be an elegant solution for Leeds.

Tomori is not in the Chelsea team and is struggling to even get in the squad at times, meaning that a move to Elland Road would unlock his playing time.

Indeed, the 22-year-old has been capped once by England and one has to think that he would like to be involved in the European Championships at the end of the season.

If he is to be in Gareth Southgate’s squad, though, he needs to be playing.

That isn’t going to happen at Stamford Bridge; he should seriously consider a move to Elland Road if an offer is tabled.

