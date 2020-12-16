Arsenal could be given golden chance to solve huge problem in January

Christian Eriksen left north London in January.

The Denmark international went in search of a new challenge as he swapped Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan.

It is fair to say that it has not exactly worked out.

Eriksen has struggled for minutes during his time at the San Siro and is clearly not a favourite of manager Antonio Conte.

He has made just four Serie A starts this term, along with one Champions League start, and it seems he could be on his way out sooner rather than later.

Sport Witness carries a report from Corriere dello Sport claiming that Inter would actually be open to giving Eriksen the chance to return to the English capital, with Arsenal.

It is not mentioned, crucially, if Arsenal would actually be interested, but the report states that Conte is keen to sign a defensive midfielder and is interested in Granit Xhaka.

That has opened the door to a potential swap deal, as the Gunners seek genuine creativity and look to shift Xhaka, who was sent off against Burnley at the weekend.

Inter are essentially telling the Gunners that if they want to do the deal, they would like it too, but the offer has to come from Mikel Arteta’s side first.

The ball is firmly in their court, then.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

What are they waiting for?

Reports earlier this week claimed that Xhaka was essentially on the transfer list, with the Gunners open to accepting bids for the Switzerland international.

Swapping him for Eriksen could be the best case scenario.

After all, the Gunners’ struggle for goals has been well publicised this season and they really do need a playmaker, especially after Mesut Ozil’s exiling.

If there is no real money involved, and this is just a case of swapping two players, Arsenal need to make the offer sooner rather than later.

News Now - Sport News