The Premier League title race has been blown wide open this season.

Manchester United sit ninth going into the midweek round of fixtures, while Leicester City and Southampton continue to surprise us all by occupying two spots among the top four.

And after starting the campaign among the favourites, Manchester City now languish in sixth after slipping to a draw against West Bromwich Albion.

It all means nobody would be surprised to see the traditional 'big six' making reinforcements soon.

Liverpool's defensive injury crisis, which has seen them robbed of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, suggests Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to dip into the market for another centre-back.

As for Arsenal, where do you even begin? We could ultimately spend all day speculating where the Premier League's elite could strengthen.

Fortunately, the Daily Mail have done the leg work by revealing how artificial intelligence has informed where each club needs to make their moves.

According to data from Ai Abacus, a player's 'chemistry' can be measured with their new teammates. Millions of data points are crunched to find what players will be the best fit for a club and whether they'll be able to make an impact straightaway.

That's shown exactly where each of the top six needs to prioritise.

Tottenham

The problem: Another back-up to Harry Kane aside from Carlos Vinicius

Ideal target: Breel Embolo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Other options: Borja Mayoral (Roma), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Embolo, who would cost in the region of £28m according to the same report, is the right man for Spurs because he's used to playing in a similar formation and drops deep in a similar manner to the England striker. He's also used to playing with roaming full-backs like Sergio Reguilon and Serge Aurier.

Chelsea

The problem: Another holding midfielder needed

Ideal target: Adrian Fein (PSV Eindhoven, on loan from Bayern Munich)

Other options: Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

Frank Lampard clearly does not think N'Golo Kante should be playing in such a deep role. Fein is only 21, is impressing in the Eredivisie on loan from Bayern, but PSV do have an option to buy - so Chelsea could have competition.

They could be persuaded to fork out nevertheless if they believe the data's hopes of him partnering well with Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Jorginho.

Manchester United

The problem: An alternative to long-term target Jadon Sancho

Ideal target: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

Other options: Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach), Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City)

Brandt can play on the wing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 4-2-3-1 system and would be a snip compared to Sancho, whose move fell through due to a £100 million price tag. There's a slight hitch here, though - Brandt is partly recommended because he would have good chemistry with Paul Pogba. Yeah, about that...

Liverpool

The problem: Short-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk

Ideal target: Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

Other options: Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Upamecano is a man in demand - there's no doubt about that. The imperious defender is predicted to slot straight in at Liverpool, even if the Reds would really prefer to make a move in the summer.

Arsenal

The problem: Scoring goals - and central midfield

Ideal target: Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Other options: Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Something is going badly long with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring just twice in the league this season. Neuhaus, however, offers excellent astute positional awareness. The data also foresees him getting the best out of Willian and Nicolas Pepe, both of whom have really struggled.

Manchester City

The problem: Replacing Sergio Aguero

Ideal target: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Other options: Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Darwin Nunez (Benfica), Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Haaland has already scored 17 goals in 14 appearances this season at Borussia Dortmund, but there's always been a suspicion he won't be in the Bundesliga for long. The Norwegian's link-up play with Thorgan Hazard is one factor that recommends him, suggesting he would team up well with Riyad Mahrez.

Dybala, who is also considered by the data, wouldn't be the right fit as Pep Guardiola is more likely to sign a more traditional out-and-out striker.

