Spurs want experienced £14.4m-rated ace

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might well be the best summer signing Tottenham Hotspur made.

The central midfielder moved to Spurs from Southampton in the summer, calling time on a four-year spell at St Mary’s Stadium.

The deal cost Spurs £15m but Kyle Walker-Peters moved to Saints for £12m, meaning that, effectively, they snapped up the former Bayern Munich midfielder for £3m.

Hojbjerg has gone on to play in every single Spurs game in the Premier League, only losing once, on the opening day against Everton.

He provided an assist in the 6-1 thumping of Manchester United and has been integral to Jose Mourinho’s plans thus far this season.

Still, it appears that Spurs are in the market for reinforcements in the centre of the pitch.

Sport Witness carries a report from Turkish website Fotomac claiming that Spurs are eyeing a move for Zenit St Petersburg midfielder Wilmar Barrios.

They are not the only club interested, either, with Besiktas, AC Milan, and Newcastle United also eyeing a move.

Barrios has played for the Russian club since February of 2019 and has made 71 appearances for the club, playing primarily as a defensive midfielder.

He is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt and turned 27 in October.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, this one doesn’t really stack up for Spurs.

They have Hojbjerg, of course, while Eric Dier can also play in defensive midfield.

Oliver Skipp is out on loan at Norwich City, too, and is an excellent prospect in the same position.

Bringing in Barrios would just overload the midfield and doesn’t make any sense at this stage.

Hojbjerg, when fit, is always going to play; there simply isn’t any need for the Zenit star.

