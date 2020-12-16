Dillian Whyte looks set to take on an alternative opponent next, as the proposed rematch with Alexander Povetkin has been held up due to the Russian still struggling in the aftermath of testing positive for coronavirus.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, meanwhile, has named Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz as Whyte’s desired alternatives.

In August, Whyte came into his most recent fight, with 40-year-old Povetkin, as a heavy favourite. Whyte was looking good for the victory until the fifth round. He was dominating with his jab, positive decision making and with his head movement, in particular bolstering his defence.

However, the fight came to a crushing halt in the form of a brutal uppercut from Povetkin. That night, Whyte lost his WBC interim heavyweight title and crucially the mandatory shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC title.

Talking to Sky Sports News, as per The Sun, Hearn revealed: "We will be reaching out to other players in the heavyweight division to see if they fancy it.

I'd love to make Ruiz Jr vs Whyte, Wilder vs Whyte, Ortiz vs Whyte.

"Chisora is always ready. He another name to throw in the mix, potentially, for Whyte if the Povetkin fight is delayed. He is always in excellent fights, always entertaining, he is on a good form. But I really feel that Dillian needs to wipe that [defeat] off his record against Povetkin.”

In relation to the Povetkin rematch, Hearn stated: "That fight was planned for January 30 and previously November 21. Povetkin does need more time recovering from Covid but not too long. We expect him to have a four-week delay.

"When I conveyed that news to Whyte it didn't go down very well! His first question was, 'Who else can we fight?' Can we fight Luiz Ortiz, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr?' The answer is, 'Yes, any of those would be fantastic'. But he does want, more than anything, to avenge the defeat that he suffered at the hands of Povetkin.

"That is on his mind. So, I said to him, 'I think you should wait [to fight Povetkin]."

In order to re-establish his position on the rung just below the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Whyte’s next bout is crucial.

Of Wilder, Ruiz Jr and Ortiz, only the latter won his last bout. However, all three of these fights are very challenging, but come with huge up-sides in terms of how impressive wins will look on his CV.

Chisora looks the most likely next opponent, however, despite having lost twice to Whyte already and offering little to boost his chances of getting close to world titles.

This should be an easier fight to make, with Chisora surely desperate for revenge and Whyte looking to stay active until he can exact his own revenge on Povetkin.

