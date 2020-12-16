Ex-Arsenal hero insists he has no regrets over exit amid horror form

Arsenal are not in a good place.

Mikel Arteta’s side are 15th in the Premier League table and have taken a total of 13 points from 12 games.

In those games, they have won just four times, drawn once, and lost seven; only the bottom three, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield United, have lost more.

Their defeat to Burnley at the Emirates at the weekend means that they have not recorded a win in any of their last five matches, losing four and drawing one.

Only Sheffield United, who are bottom, are in worse form.

Their clash with Southampton, who are in the top four, on Wednesday, obviously takes on added importance at this time, then, as their next two domestic games come against Everton and Chelsea.

One player who may have jumped off the ship before it sank was Laurent Koscielny, who departed in 2019.

A defender with a storied Gunners career, Koscielny made 353 appearances for the club, winning three FA Cups from the heart of defence.

French club Bordeaux signed him for around £4.6m but he has now admitted that he does not hold a single regret about his departure from the north London club, as he claims he had the option to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Sport Witness carry the interview he gave to France Football, and Koscielny said: “I could have stayed at Arsenal, still be captain and play the top spot in the Premier League, but I reached an age where I need to enjoy myself as much as possible. It was one of the reasons why I decided to return to France and I don’t regret it one bit.

“I still have that desire. I show my professionalism every day, my desire to progress, to share my experience with the young players, the staff, to be able to leave in one, two, three or four years having enjoyed myself during the last few years on pitch.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah Koscielny really got out at the right time, here.

The defender was an incredible servant to the Gunners, joining them in 2010 and spending nine years in the Gunners’ backline.

Even in his final season at the club, he made 29 appearances in all competitions.

That he has departed and Arsenal have struggled to actually, well, defend, is no real surprise.

They clearly wanted him to stay but without him, they have plumbed new depths.

Koscielny’s instincts to leave were absolutely spot on.

