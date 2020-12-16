Kylian Mbappe really does have the world at his feet right now.

The 21-year-old French superstar's meteoric rise has catapulted him to the top of the game making him one of the most recognisable names on the planet.

His antics at the 2018 FIFA World Cup will live long in the memory of all who were blessed to watch it and it is terrifying ton think of what he might be capable of as his career grows from strength to strength.

His mega-money move from Monaco to PSG saw him become one of the highest-paid footballers on the planet while his mass popularity has done his marketability no harm whatsoever.

So just how much is the young phenom worth?

Kylian Mbappe net worth

The incredible rate at which Mbappe's worth is growing makes it difficult to arrive at a certain figure, but recent estimates peg his worth at around the £90 million mark.

According to the financial wizards over at Forbes, Mbappe bagged himself a cool £25m in 2019 alone, making him one of the highest-earning athletes on the planet.

What is Kylian Mbappe's salary?

It is believed that Parisian giants PSG are paying Mbappe an eye-watering £17.6 million per year.

However, as one of the hottest properties in the game, you can be certain that number is only going to rise, be it at PSG or elsewhere in the world.

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn form endorsements?

The actual figure for Mbappe's complete portfolio is uncertain, but you can be sure that his deals with Nike, EA Sports and luxury timepiece manufacturer Hublot are worth a substantial sum.

Nike released Mbappe's first Mercurial shoe in December 2019 while Hublot made him their first active player global ambassador

What charity work does Kylian Mbappe do?

Mbappe is an extremely generous man.

He donated the entirety of his World Cup bonuses the Premiers de Cordees charity - a sum that eventually came to around £300,000.

He also give his fee for each match he plays for the French national side to charity.

News Now - Sport News