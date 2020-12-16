Arsenal eyeing Portugal U21 international with £27m release clause

Arsenal have a number of issues at the moment.

The Gunners, first of all, are simply not winning enough football matches.

They have won just four of their 12 games in the Premier League and are just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Southampton.

They have also been struggling for goals and have scored just 10 times; only Burnley and Sheffield United have netted fewer.

And it seems that they are already looking at potential reinforcements to improve Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Sport Witness carries a report from Portuguese newspaper Record claiming that the Gunners are beginning to position themselves for the signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

A versatile midfielder who can play in central midfield, and on both flanks, the 20-year-old has made a total of 12 appearances this season.

He has scored once, in the 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League, and has also won seven caps for the Portugal U21 side, scoring five goals.

Vieira has made just 20 appearances in total for Porto, scoring three times and registering one assist.

He currently has a release clause of €30m (£27m) and the report does state that he could well sign a new deal at Porto, potentially raising that clause significantly.

But Arsenal hold a long-term interest in him, as do French club Marseille.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hmm, this doesn’t seem like the kind of deal the Gunners should be looking at.

Vieira is still a young prospect but he hasn’t exactly got a track record of goals or assists.

As discussed, the Gunners really need players who can unlock their attacking potential, either by hitting the back of the net or creating chances.

Vieira would be a significant investment for the Gunners and while it does look rather sensible on paper, it seems all the more misguided the more one thinks about it.

Arsenal need first-team players who can make an impact instantly. Vieira isn’t that.

