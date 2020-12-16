There were disappointing scenes last week during PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir's Champions League clash.

Both players decided to walk off after Sebastian Coltescu, the fourth official, referred to Istanbul assistant Pierre Webo by his skin colour.

The game was restarted in the 14th minute, with PSG winning 5-1.

Demba Ba was at the centre of the controversy. He confronted Coltescu after his comment and then led his side off the pitch.

He has now given an extensive interview on the incident with TRT World.

He praised the actions of both PSG and Istanbul players.

"Hats off to Basaksehir players because they felt something had to be done," he said.

"Hats off to the players of PSG because they could have stayed on the pitch and said "we are here to play and they're not" but they decided to stop."

But one individual he wasn't complimentary of is PSG manager, Thomas Tuchel.

The German could be seen having a disagreement with a Istanbul player in the immediate aftermath.

Watch that moment below:

And now Ba has blasted him for his actions.

He was visibly emotional when speaking about Tuchel, saying: "One element of Paris that I wish was in front of the camera and explained is how he (Tuchel) treated us because I don't accept this.

"I will never accept this and the next time I see him he will hear about it.

"I'm not going to go into it but he probably will.

"He had one or two discussions with players of our team and was basically blaming us for what happened. That's his problem, not mine."

Ba also vowed to keep fighting against racism.

"One thing I will keep doing for sure is fighting for everybody's rights behind the scenes," he said.

"I don't want to be seen, I don't need people to see me, to change things. I have this willing of impact. I want to make sure that the generations to come don't have to live this."

