Leeds make major decision over £3.2m-rated star

Leeds United need to get back to winning ways.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men take on Newcastle United on Wednesday in a big game that could mark a potential turnaround for their form.

Leeds have won just one of their last six games and have fallen to two successive defeats following their 1-0 victory over Everton.

Last Friday, the lost 2-1 to West Ham United, a result that came on the heels of the 3-1 loss to Chelsea.

It means that they are currently 14th, just six points clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

Newcastle are 13th, three points ahead, meaning this game could have a transformative effect for the Whites.

With the January transfer window looming, though, they could be forgiven for potentially focusing on their business, instead of their results.

And Football Insider reports that the club have made a decision over the future of Tyler Roberts.

He has struggled for minutes this season and has made just two starts for the Elland Road club, but Leeds will not let the player leave unless they can sign a replacement.

Roberts, an attacking midfielder who can also play up front and who is valued at £3.2m by Transfermarkt, attracted interest from Derby County in the summer but no deal was agreed.

Leeds do not intend to let him go unless they can sign a blockbuster first-team star, valuing the Wales international as a worthwhile squad option.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a sensible way of going about things.

Leeds know what it is like to be short in one position, with their defence currently patched up as a result of a number of injuries.

Luke Ayling, after all, played in central defence against West Ham, despite being a full-back.

Thus, having Roberts on the books makes all the sense in the world, as he can slot into both midfield and attack.

While he may not be playing all the time, he is a decent squad option to have and will likely be important to Bielsa as the season wears on.

News Now - Sport News