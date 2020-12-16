Rangers are absolutely flying at the moment.

Steven Gerrard's side currently lead the Scottish Premier League having gone unbeaten in their opening 17 games.

They currently have a whopping 13-point lead over fierce rivals Celtic, although the gap could be closed slightly as Neil Lennon's side have two games in hand.

Rangers have a great chance to win their first Scottish Premier League title since 2011.

But they will know that they can't let their foot off the gas and risk being caught up by Celtic.

To avoid that from happening, Gerrard may be looking to strengthen even further in the January transfer window.

And his former Liverpool and England teammate, Danny Murphy, has tipped him to make a shock move for Tottenham outcast, Dele Alli.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy said: "I'm not sure Dele would be up for it, but I thought maybe Stevie G at Rangers could persuade him to go there and win him the title.

"He'd play every week, score a lot of goals, get his confidence up and impress [England boss] Gareth Southgate.

"There is an argument to say 'Would that be enough scoring at that level?' Because it is a drop down.

"But I don't know. Maybe playing under Stevie is something that he would enjoy."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Wow. What a signing that would be.

Alli is currently out-of-favour under Jose Mourinho and may be looking to move in January.

There have been reports that Spurs will allow him to pursue a move.

It would be a massive shock though and there are a few questions surrounding a potential move.

Firstly, would Alli want to move to Rangers? No disrespect to the Scottish giants at all but Alli has the ability to play for one of the very best sides in the world.

And, even if he did want to link up with Rangers, would they be able to pay his wages?

It would take Spurs paying the vast majority of his weekly pay for a move to be possible.

However, if Rangers are able to make a move for Alli happen, it would be a truly incredible signing.

