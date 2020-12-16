Alvaro Morata has been enjoying a decent return to Juventus this season.

Let's face it, the Spaniard didn't set the world alight at either Chelsea or Atletico Madrid, so moving back to the Allianz Stadium always looked a sensible decision after two happy years at the club.

And under the watchful gaze of Andrea Pirlo, Morata has been given plenty of opportunities to lead the line, even when faced with competition from world-class forwards like Paulo Dybala.

Morata's strong start in Turin

Aside from scoring more offside goals than we care to remember, including three in one Champions League game, nine strikes from his first 12 games back in Turin is hardly anything to be sniffed at.

But whether or not it's the meme culture surrounding him or just an innate tendency to drop a clanger from time to time, Morata only ever seems to be a few games away from mockery.

We're inclined to think it's a combination of the two, but the former Real Madrid striker hardly did himself any favours during Juventus' clash with Atalanta on Wednesday night.

Morata's shocking miss vs Atalanta

Morata raced clear through on goal with what looked like a perfect opportunity to fire Juventus into the lead, but he instead put the heat on Cristiano Ronaldo by playing it square at the last second.

The poor Portuguese was effectively thrown under the bus and having done his best to make contact, the Old Lady looked to have been bailed out as the ball fell back to Morata.

But let's be honest here, you wouldn't be reading this article if Morata had proceeded to produce a simple tap-in. You can check out what happened next in all its infamy down below:

Poor miscue from Morata

It's something you'd expect to see down the local park, not at the Italian champions. The only saving grace was that the flag was raised as it so often seems to be for the Spanish forward.

It looked for all intents and purposes that Morata had enough time to spin around and find the net without the bells and whistles of a back-heel that made hiss miss all the more painful.

Thankfully for Morata, though, Juventus managed to clamber their way into the lead regardless of his penalty box antics with Federico Chiesa scoring a fine goal before the half-time interval.

News Now - Sport News