Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are the leading Premier League contenders this season.

If you needed any more proof, you just have to look at the results on Tuesday night with Chelsea losing in stoppage time at Molineux and Manchester City failing to beat West Brom at home.

Combine that with Manchester United yoyoing between disaster and glory most weeks and Arsenal plunging towards a bottom-half finish - and you'll see exactly how the competition is panning out.

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Sure, don't get us wrong, Leicester City could easily throw a spanner in the works, but you'd expect the experience of Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho will manage to stay the course a little stronger.

In other words, there was so much riding on Liverpool's visit to Spurs in mid-week and nothing more so than Premier League dominance heading into the Christmas period.

Would Liverpool plough on towards a second consecutive title or would Mourinho continue his astonishing record in second seasons? Both important questions, but pretty tough to answer.

Premier League giants

So, it's only understandable that a few more light-hearted debates have been bounded about in the lead-up to a clash of Premier League titans.

In this case, we're talking about the wonderful world of combined XIs, but not just the rudimentary mixing of the contemporary squads, rather all their players over the last 10 years.

Besides, it's an interesting premise when you consider Liverpool and Tottenham have been saddled with crushing blows and elevated with triumphant highs since the halcyon days of 2010.

Combined XI since 2010

Now, we're sure some pretty big-name Tottenham and Liverpool alumni have already come to mind, but let us kindly refer you to Amazon Prime's rather controversial solution to the problem.

The broadcasters of the heavyweight Premier League clash attracted plenty of attention on Twitter, over 1,000 retweets and 'likes' no less, with their combined XI across the last 10 years.

You can check out their final selection down below to see how many changes, if any, you'd make:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Pretty hard to disagree with for the most part, it must be said, but I can't get on board with the Gareth Bale vs Mohamed Salah debate swinging towards the Tottenham man.

Even if we took Bale's astonishing 2012/13 season in isolation, it still doesn't hold a candle to Salah's mind-blowing 2017/18 campaign where he shattered the Premier League scoring record.

And overall, the Liverpool forward, valued at £108 million, has scored more goals and provided more assists in the Premier League than Bale despite having played 17 fewer games.

I'd also have chosen Hugo Lloris over Alisson Becker and Jordan Henderson over Luka Modric, which might sound mental, but I think Premier League longevity hasn't been rewarded enough here.

But at the end of the day, the XIs that will matter most are the ones fielded by Mourinho and Klopp this week because it could have a bearing on who finishes top of the table next May.

News Now - Sport News