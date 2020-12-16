Dejan Lovren didn't have the best spell at Liverpool.

Signed for £20 million in 2014, the Reds were hoping that he could take them to the next level.

However, he made mistake after mistake in a red shirt.

In truth, Lovren was capable of some great performances, but he was incredibly error prone.

And Liverpool finally had enough last summer as he was sold to Zenit Saint Petersburg.

And the Croatian scored a quite comical own goal in his side's game against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday evening.

Lovren had all the time in the world when a header into the box found its way to him.

The 31-year-old decided he was going to try and chest the ball back to the goalkeeper for him to collect.

However, Lovren got too much power on his attempt and the ball looped over the 'keeper and into the net.

Watch it below:

Oh no, Dejan. That probably brings back some painful memories for fans of the Merseyside club.

Given their current injury crisis, Liverpool supporters may have been wishing that they never let Lovren go.

But that mistake is probably making Liverpool fans glad that the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are playing at centre-back rather than Lovren.

Lovren's comedic mistake has been circulating on social media and you can view some of the best reaction from Liverpool fans below:

Lovren spoke emotionally back in July when it was announced his six-year stay at Liverpool had come to an end.

"It was emotional from the beginning until the end," he told Liverpoolfc.com. "The last couple of days especially now, I was feeling happy winning the Premier League with the team.

"On the other hand, I was feeling sad I’m leaving a big, big club with so many memories in my heart which I will keep forever.

"But I can be proud of everything I achieved with the club. I came [here] like a boy at 24, 25 with hopes and dreams to achieve something big at the club.

"I always said to myself, ‘I need to bring something back home and bring people happiness.’

"At the end, I can say we made it together. That was a big journey for me that I will always carry forever in my heart."

News Now - Sport News